Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back to the Front Porch for our final visit of April 2022, where the sun rose at 5:53 a.m. and will set at 7:38 p.m. and where we're gearing up for a big quacker of a weekend since Saturday will mark the return of the popular Pawcatuck River Duck Race. This year will be the 21st annual race and you can be sure that the wonder women at the Ocean Community Chamber — Board Chair Maria Allen Pucci, Prez Lisa Konicki, Operations Director Maria DiMaggio and Event Director Dezmarie Doyle — are quacking up a storm (in a fun way of course!) Who doesn't want to see 20,000 bright yellow rubber duckies poured into the Pawcatuck?
Congratulations to John Gulino, Chris DiPaola, Jean Gagnier and Debra Turrisi who will be honored at the Westerly Armory's Member Appreciation Evening next month. The four honorees have been selected for "their service to the community, state, and/or nation," according to Roberta Mudge Humble, president of Westerly Armory Restoration. Tickets for the event — which will feature a buffet dinner by Bogue's Alley and entertainment by magician David Reed-Brown — are on sale at the armory on online at www.westerlyarmory.com/events.
I'm sure by now most of you have heard the story about Judge Judy needing approval from the Rhode Island General Assembly in order to officiate at her grandson's wedding at the Weekapaug Inn in June because the story has traveled far and wide. According to the Projo's Mark Reynolds, The good TV judge (Judge Judith Sheindlin to be exact) needs special legislative permission to join her grandson, Casey Barber, in marriage, to Betsy Collins on June 11. The special legislation; "An Act Relating to Solemnization of Marriages," was introduced by Democratic Representatives Lauren H. Carson, Marvin L. Abney, Samuel A. Azzinaro and Brian Patrick Kennedy along with Republican Rep. Blake Filippi, Reynolds writes. According to the couple's Zola page, the dress code for the wedding is formal (black tie optional). "Ladies long dress or formal cocktail attire. Gentlemen please wear a suit or tuxedo." Judge Judy, a former Manhattan family court judge, bought "The Bird House" in Newport a few years back so there's a bit of a local connection.
What a nice surprise it was to hear from Frank Hopkins, the treasurer of the Chariho Rotary Club who asked me to share the news of what Rotarians locally and around the world have been doing to help Ukrainian refugees. "As the war in Ukraine causes millions to flee their homeland, Rotary International has taken swift action to mobilize the power of its worldwide network of clubs to provide food, supplies and funding for refugee relief. Working through Rotary Clubs in Eastern Europe, Rotary is providing on-the-ground assistance to refugee families that have crossed the border into Poland, Slovakia and Romania. To date more than $7million has been collected by clubs around the world," Frank wrote.
Frank included a comment from our friend Tim Babcock, who worked forever at the Ocean Community YMCA before leaving to become the director of development at the URI Foundation, and and who serves as president of the Chariho Rotary Club:
"Seeing the plight of Ukrainians, we felt we had to do something to help," Tim said. "We’ve already received $1,170 in donations from Club Members, which the club matched for a total of $2,340 to Rotary International Ukrainian Relief Fund. We hope that other members of our community will give generously as well.”
Donations to Chariho Rotary’s Ukraine relief efforts can be made at Chariho Rotary Club, Box 543, Hope Valley, RI 02832 and you can find out more about Rotary’s Ukraine relief efforts at https://www.rotary.org/en/rotary-foundation-creates-channel-direct-humanitarian-support-ukraine-region.
I noticed the Mahatma Gandhi quote that Frank uses at the end of his email address and wanted to make sure to share it: "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others." Thank you, Frank!
