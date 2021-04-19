Greetings dear readers and fine friends and welcome back to the Front Porch for another April visit.
Ah, April — the month known as "Poetry Month," the month of April showers (which bring May flowers), the month we celebrate Patriot's Day and the month of Earth Day, which we celebrate this Thursday. And while the great American poet T.S. Eliot famously said in his poem, "The Waste Land," that "April is the cruellest month," April in Rhode Island can be a joy ... despite the snow we saw last week! And while I have yet to hear the Spring Peepers chirp their little hearts out, I have been watching the tulips in my yard preparing to blossom, always such an uplifting time. And God knows, we deserve to be uplifted as we slowly make our way out of this pandemic!
Speaking of tulips, I heard from Brianna Hardy one day last week who shared some happy news for flower lovers. Brianna is working for Keriann and Jeroen Koeman, of Bradford, the founders of Wicked Tulips Flower Farm ("Where Happiness Blooms") and told me the flower company is set to return this month with not one, but two new locations. Some of you may remember last year, during the early days of the pandemic, what joy the Keoman's tulips brought to people who drove to the old Shartner's Farms site in Exeter to pick up gorgeous bouquets of Rhode Island grown tulips from the safety of their cars. Well, you'll be happy to know that this year, there will be a revised site in Exeter (near the old site) and a second on a brand new field in Preston, Conn. Keriann and Jeroen started Wicked Tulips in 2016 by hand planting roughly 60,000 tulips. Now they plant about 800,000 with a tractor and host the largest u-pick tulip event in all New England! Says Keriann, "We cannot wait to bloom our way into Connecticut and spread happiness that way. We are very excited for the season to start and to welcome pickers safely." There will be two options this year, curbside or traditional u-pick with COVID-19 guidelines. To participate in either option, visit their website at wickedtulips.com to book your reservation.
Jeopardy fans have been abuzz lately what with the number of guest hosts (Katie Couric, Dr. Oz, Ken Jennings and Mike Richards, the longtime executive producer of the program) who've been taking turns hosting until a permanent host can be found. These last two weeks have got me thinking, not only about the late host Alex Trebek, who was such a gifted, kind and generous man, and about handsome Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quarterback who has been such a hit (and has had many fans in a nightly swoon), but also about our pal Michael "Butch" Harwood, the Westerly dermatologist, who some readers may remember, was a Jeopardy contestant back in 2014. I checked in with Butch, who said it would be ok to share the photo of him with Alex Trebek that can be seen on the right side of this page. Thanks, Butch! But ... as we get ready for a new round of upcoming guest appearances — Anderson Cooper, Bill Whitaker, Joe Buck, Mayim Bialik, Savannah Guthrie and Dr. Sanjay Gupta are all on the schedule — I have to ask would you consider giving it a try, Butch?
Like many of us, I suppose, I have a love-hate relationship with Facebook and have been really trying to limit the time I spend falling down the virtual rabbit hole. As much as I love to keep in touch with far flung family and friends, and as much as I enjoy seeing everyone's wonderful photos and silly memes, and getting messages from Front Porch News readers and friends, I am conflicted about the poaching of personal information and the damaging propaganda that still exists. However, every time I do log on, I always learn something new or find fun posts — like on "Lost Boston," (the terrific site started by Anthony Sammarco that reminds me of my childhood days) and, of course, there are a few friendly Westerly-based sites where I'm always happy to learn new things or be reminded of good people, past and present. A while back, for instance, there was a great post from one of Ack Ack Morrone's sons, which explained that his father, the late Angelo Morrone, served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and saw action in the Mediterranean Theatre of Operations, flew 70 combat missions in B-25 Mitchell Bombers with the 12th Air Force and thus, and got his nickname from the sound gun shells make when exploding ... "ack-ack-ack-ack-ack-ack." Ack Ack, who passed away in 2007, earned several medals and citations (including a Presidential Citation,) was very active in the Westerly Airport Association, the Experimental Aircraft Association and the "Young Eagles Program," and owned Ashaway Gulf with his brother from 1947-53 before opening Dunn's Corners Mobil which he ran until 1992. I remember Ack Ack well and can still see his smiling face in my mind's eye. So, that was a fun trip down Memory Lane thanks to Facebook!
Well dear readers, please remember, even though many of us "vaxxed," it's important to continue to wear our masks, keep our social distances, and wash our hands often. So, please be wise, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
