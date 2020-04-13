Hello dear readers, neighbors, stuck-at-homers and kind, thoughtful, patient, masked, quarantined friends and welcome back for our Easter-Passover visit here on the Front Porch where, just like last Monday and the Monday before that and the Monday before that, we are trying to make the best of a difficult situation! But know, please, that we are with you.
Yes, if it's any comfort, we are all in this together, muddling along, and trying to make the best of this ... hmmm ... how best to describe this time we find ourselves in? A new era? An uncertain time? A strange time? Certainly, it's different, and if you can come up with a good way to describe it, please do let me know!
This week's column will be shorter than normal to accommodate the wonderful photos that have been pouring in from you, dear readers. Photos of you in your home offices, you in your home classrooms, and you wearing your face masks. (Yes, please remember that the Rhode Island Department of Health strongly recommends that everyone wear a cloth face covering when going outside!) Wait 'till you see Morgan Champlin's mask next week!
On a happy hopeful note, let's celebrate new life and the birth of a new baby. Congratulations to Erin and Christopher Pizza, whose new baby girl Brynn Elizabeth Pizza arrived on Thursday. Beautiful Brynn is the baby sister of Juliana Isabel; the granddaughter of Bonnie Pizza of Westerly and the late Joe Pizza, Jamie Moffett of Coventry, and Gene and Susan Moffett of Exeter; and the great-granddaughter of Amanda "Denny" Quattromani of Westerly. Teddy Bears (with bunny ears?) are on the way! Welcome to the world Brynn!
On a sad note, condolences to the McErlean-Duhamel family upon the passing of family matriarch Agnes Marie McErlean, and to the family of Eugenie Janat. Two strong, noble women and mothers who raised wonderful children and added so much to the life of this community.
Until next week, dear readers, I urge you all to please, stay safe, stay strong and stay connected as we continue to adjust to these new rules of living. Please keep sending your photos and your amazing stories of hope, resiliency and courage so we can continue to spread the good news.
Ciao bella!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.