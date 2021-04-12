Greetings dear readers and fine friends and welcome back to the Front Porch for our first visit of April 2021, where we're admiring the bright yellow daffodils dotting the gardens and roadsides along with the cheerful forsythia bushes and the glorious magnolia trees.
Ah yes, spring has finally sprung, the Red Sox are back at Fenway and slowly but surely, as more and more of us get "vaxxed," folks are returning to restaurants and shops and seemingly feeling a bit more confident about venturing out. It was so wonderful to stop for ice cream at St. Clair Annex in Watch Hill the other day, and to catch up with owners George and Joann Nicholas, who looked terrific and said how very excited they about the Pat Callahan renovation and about soon being able to open the new front windows wide during warm summer days. Hip, hip hooray! Oh, and give the Cranberry Praline Pecan a try! Yum!
Let's send a warm welcome and a cuddly little Teddy Bear off to Walpole, Mass., to the home of baby Gabriel Francis Alosco, who was born in Boston on April 6, the second son and third child for Sarah (Spencer) and Mike Alosco, and a new baby brother Amelia Ruth and Mikey. Gabriel is the grandson of Diane Spencer and Donald Spencer, both of Westerly; and Dr. Lou and Ana Alosco, also of Westerly; and the great-grandson of Alberta Alosco, of Danbury, Conn.; the late Dr. Louis Alosco; the late Ruth Surber; and the late Mary Henriques. Mom Sarah is a 2003 graduate of Westerly High School and dad Michael is a professor at Boston University and lead investigator of BU's prestigious CTE Center. Congratulations, good health and lots of love to the growing family.
We loved hearing from Kelli Rocherolle, program director at Stonington's La Grua Center, and learning about this marvelous postcard event which we're all invited to be part of. To participate in the La Grua Center’s mail art project, called "A New World," simply create your own artistic postcard on a standard 4"x6" or oversized 5"x7" card with paint, crayon, marker, or collage ("anything goes!" says Kelli) and mail it to La Grua Center, P.O. Box 342, Stonington, CT 06378 ... or, make it a group project by beginning your own postcard art, and then sending it to a friend, colleague, or family member asking them to add their own artwork and mail to La Grua Center. Spread the word to anyone you think might like to participate . "Kids, grandkids, parents, artists, teachers ... we would love to have postmarks from all over the place!" Kelli said. There is a rolling submission process with a deadline of April 24. To learn more, visit lagruacenter.org.
How about this fascinating event called New England Kelp Harvest Week, a weeklong event taking place from Greenwich, Conn., to Westerly, designed to celebrate our region's most sustainable crop? Our friend Laura Jackson, director of outreach at Yellow Farmhouse Education Center, shared news that the Sugar Kelp Cooperative, along with the assistance of Yellow Farmhouse Education Center, Long Island Sound Ocean Cluster, Greenwave, Stonington Kelp Company and New England Sea Farms, is partnering with several local restaurants, breweries, distilleries, and cafés to celebrate the harvest of locally cultivated sugar kelp from April 17-25. Some of the participants include The Malted Barley, Grey Sail Brewing, Stone Acres Farm Stand,Sift, AMigos, Cottrell Brewing, Grass and Bone, Whitecrest Eatery, Oyster Club and Nanas Bakery. To learn more, visit newenglandkelp.com
Get well wishes to our pal Scott Kizner, the former Westerly Schools superintendent who is undergoing treatments at the VCU Massey Cancer Center. As the inimitable Dr. K said on his Facebook page while thanking his fans for their support and wearing a t-shirt with his mug shot and his slogan ("Ya Gotta Believe"), "Long journey but it will be worth it ... You have really made 'Ya Gotta Believe' something very special." We believe in your recovery 100 percent Scott!
Well dear readers, happy April, and remember please, continue to keep your social distances, wear your masks, wash your hands, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
