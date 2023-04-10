Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back for another friendly April visit here on the Front Porch where the sun rose at 6:16 a.m., will set at 7:22 p.m., and where we're still basking in the many blessings that come from the overlapping of three major religious holidays — Easter, Passover and Ramadan — and wishing everyone the comfort and peace that such a confluence can offer.
Well, now that we're all full of frittata, chocolate eggs, bitter herbs and jellybeans, let's have a look at all that's hopping about in this busy berg of ours! Firstly, congratulations to the newest members of the Westerly High School Music Hall of Fame (who were inducted at a splendid, sold-out event at the United) and Doug Rayner, who was celebrated at a gala retirement party at the Chorus of Westerly last week for heading up Summer Pops for the last four decades.
I heard from Front Porch pal Hilary Federico that Wicked Tulips, an enterprise begun by Bradford residents Keriann and Jeroen Koeman is now offering pick-your-own flower events at three locations (Preston, Exeter, and Johnston,) where visitors are invited to stroll through "rolling fields of blooms full of tulips, take photos, and pick their favorites to take home." Hilary said this year will be "Wicked Tulips’ biggest year ever," with more than 1.5 million tulips set to bloom in April and May.
Book lovers will be thrilled to know that author Deborah Royce, whose latest novel "Reef Road" was the “Good Morning America” book selection earlier this year, is kicking off her popular "Author Series" earlier than usual this year. Originally called "Ocean House Summer Author Series," the 2023 series will actually begin in spring with the first event scheduled for this week, Wednesday (April 12), when Deborah will chat with novelist Lauren Willig, author of "Two Wars and a Wedding" at Ocean House at 5 p.m. Next up will be an April 28 discussion with CNN anchor Cloe Melas and author Frank Murphy. "The 2023 Author Series," co-sponsored by Savoy Bookshop and Café, will feature events with more than 25 authors. Some of the guest authors coming to Ocean House include Chris Bohjalian, Ann Hood, Katie Couric and Luann Rice. Each event includes a discussion about the author's book, an autographed copy of the featured book, wine and "delicious bites." There is a fee and reservations are required, so check out oceanhouseevents.com
Speaking of books and writers, I was delighted to receive a copy of Don Winslow's "City of Dreams," in my mailbox last week. Winslow's new book, which will arrive in bookstores next week and features his hero, Danny Ryan, is the second volume in his crime trilogy which began with "City on Fire," a book which has been praised by Stephen King ("Only one word for this book — superb", King said,) which takes place partly in Rhode Island, and which will conclude with "City in Ashes." Winslow, who grew up in South Kingstown, lives in California, and spends part of each year up in the Matunuck area, told me last year in an interview that he loves coming to Westerly and dines regularly at Ella's Jeanie and James Roland's popular Tower Street spot.
If you'd like to celebrate the anniversary of the women's right to vote with the League of Women's Voters of South County, you might want to check in with Nina Rossomondo or Chris Martone to see if there are tickets available for a special league luncheon and tea scheduled for Saturday at the General Stanton Inn. The keynote speaker will be Elissa Miller, a RIC professor who'll talk about the social reforms sought by women in the 1920s and the guest of honor will be the one and only Corey Fyke, the Sun's deserving (and patient) editor.
A tidbit published recently in the Providence Business News caught my eye, which was written by contributing writer Marc Larocque about a 50-slip marina on Watch Hill Road which sold for $2.7 million, marking the highest commercial property sale in Washington County in more than a year, according to Lila Delman Compass, which brokered the deal, Larocque, writes.
"The property was sold by Lockwood Cove Edge Marina LLC, which owned the property since 2017, according to the database," Larocque wrote, "and the marina property was purchased by TS-Grove PT Marinas WH LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, according to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale."
In the local world of chefs and restaurants, we learned that noted “culinary prankster” David Burke recently agreed to a 15-year partnership with Richmond’s Preserve Sporting Club & Residences to oversee the famous hobbit houses and that two local women have made quite an advancement. Sherry Pocknett, a Mashpee Wampanoag chef who has developed quite the reputation for serving up her "indigenous, healthy, beautiful, delicious and nutritious dishes" at Sly Fox Den Too, in Charlestown, and Renee Touponce, of the nautically themed Port of Call in Mystic, Conn., have moved to up the finalist category for the James Beard Foundation's 2023 prestigious Restaurant and Chef Awards. Winners of the Restaurant and Chef Awards will be announced June 5. Good luck!
Until next time, dear readers, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
