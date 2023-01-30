Franklin Lodge #20 of the Free and Accepted Masons held its 166th Installation of Offices at the lodge on Elm Street in Westerly.
Photo 1: Brother Robert Caron was installed as master of Franklin Lodge with nearly 100 members and guests in attendance.
Photo 2: Jim and Pat Collins. Brother Jim is the third oldest member of Franklin Lodge. He joined the Lodge in 1957 on its 100th anniversary at the age of 22. His wife Pat is an active member of Deborah Chapter No. 9, Order of Eastern Star
Photo 3: From left, Most Worshipful Brother Robert Palazzo, Grand Master of the State of Rhode Island; Worshipful Brother Edward Lowe, outgoing master; Right Worshipful Brother Michael Cunningham, district deputy grand master for the Southern District; and Right Worshipful Brother Douglas Grant, Deputy Grand Master of the State of Rhode Island.
Photo 4: Brother Richard Scharninghausen, with his wife Mary, was installed as music director of Franklin Lodge No. 20.
Photo 5: Brother Richard Smith, with his wife Kate, was installed as secretary taking over for Right Worshipful Brother Daniel Rzewuski who had served as secretary for several years.
