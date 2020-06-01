Foxwoods Resort Casino and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation donated over 22,000 pounds of food — enough for 18,355 meals — to the Gemma E. Moran Food Bank.
Foxwoods’ efforts during the COVID-19 crisis are part of a long-standing relationship with United Way of Southeastern Connecticut. Due to current global conditions, the food bank has seen a significant increase in demand, but a decrease in contributions. Foxwoods hopes the effort will aid the demand and inspire others who are in position to do so to help out their community.
