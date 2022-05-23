Foxwoods Resort Casino donated $30,000 to the National Indian Gaming Association as part of its continued celebration of the resort’s 30th anniversary.
Foxwoods is supporting the National Indian Gaming Association in an effort to help the organization continue to protect and preserve tribal sovereignty. NIGA continues to give Tribes the ability to attain economic self-sufficiency through gaming and other forms of economic development, a vision the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and Foxwoods teams share.
In the photo, Foxwoods Chairman Rodney Butler presents a check to the National Indian Gaming Association representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.