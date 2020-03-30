Foxwoods Resort Casino and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation are continually seeking ways to support their local communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently they donated a total of 59,000 gloves, 100 N95 respirator masks, 240 rolls of toilet paper, 36 bottles of hand sanitizer, nine cans of Clorox sanitizer spray and 24 bottles of other sanitizers to Backus Hospital, Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, Fairview Retirement and Stonington Institute.
“The health and well-being of our team members, guests and the community at large has always been our primary focus,” said Rodney Butler, chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. “Supporting organizations like these that are constantly working to keep our local communities safe, especially during this vital time of need, is simply the right thing to do. We encourage others that have access to personal protective equipment to consider donating what they can as well."
