Foxwoods Resort Casino donated $30,000 to the Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England and the Girl Scouts of Connecticut as part of its continued celebration of the resort’s 30th anniversary. Each month, Foxwoods will be donating $30,000 to organizations that mirror Foxwoods’ values through the end of 2022.
Members of the Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England and Girl Scouts of Connecticut visited the resort for a fun-filled lunch at the Sugar Factory with beautifully constructed milkshakes, delicious punch bowls and huge ice cream sundaes. The day also included additional sweet treats from Foxwoods like custom cupcakes and chocolate-dipped Oreos, followed by the Sugar Factory staff singing “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” and a surprise $15,000 donation to each organization.
Foxwoods chose to donate to the local Girl Scouts organizations in March as part of the celebration of Women’s History Month to support local female leaders and the future female leaders of tomorrow.
