Members of Exeter Grange collected flip tops from cans from the Exeter community, including Delmyra Country Club for Dogs and Cats. Howard Paster weighed all the flip tops and Peggy Fish provided the boxes. The 10 boxes and 142 pounds of flip tops will be delivered and donated to Ronald McDonald House in Providence.
In the photo, from left, are Peggy Fish, Jo-Ann Lemaire, Carole Paster and Howard Paster. Grange member Diane Swindlehurst took the picture.
