Pastor Thomas Vance
The First Baptist Church of North Stonington recently welcomed new pastor Thomas Vance. Vance, who gives sermons based on the Bible about life's paths, has been preaching for almost 33 years. He attended Upsala College in New Jersey and received his Masters of Divinity from Southern Baptist Seminary in 1996, leading him to focus on pastoral care and helping people with life issues. He has preached all over the U.S. and said he looks forward to his time ministering to the congregation. 

