First Baptist Church in Hope Valley donated the proceeds of the organization's spring community tag sale, totaling $1,353, to Wood River Health. The church’s congregation also collects non-perishable items and donates them monthly to the food pantry shelf in the waiting room of Wood River Health’s Hope Valley location.
Above, Wood River Health President and CEO Alison Croke receives an honorary check from the Rev. James Menzies, pastor of First Baptist Church.
