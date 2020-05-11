Firefly Farms in North Stonington, a small, Humane Certified farm has committed to helping those most threatened by food insecurity.
Firefly is building, supplying and delivering raised beds, filled with screened topsoil with compost mix, comprised only of organic approved materials for a fee. It will come with planting directions created by Craig Floyd of Coogan Farm with everything from a schedule, to how and when to harvest, how to prep it for winter, and a link to an online class. Floyd is collecting open pollinated heirloom varieties of vegetables that are good providers for the family table, and can be kept for seeding next year's garden. There will be seeds for lettuce, radish, beets, zucchini, yellow squash, onions, Hakurei turnips, chard, kale, basil, calendula, spinach, garlic and cover crop seed.
For more information or to order one, email info@fireflyfarmsllc.com or call 860-917-7568.
