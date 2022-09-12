It was an opportunity of a lifetime for the Fiore fellows earlier this summer when father and sons went to Citifield for a Mets game and met a special someone.
Shown from left are Peter Fiore, Keith Hernandez (whose number recently was retired) with his arm around James Fiore, Henry Fiore and Andrew Fiore.
"He is my favorite baseball player and we rode in the elevator with Keith, Gary Cohen (a tv announcer with Keith), and Howie Rose, the Mets radio broadcaster," Henry said. "I have been a HUGE Keith Hernandez fan for over 4 decades. It was surreal."
