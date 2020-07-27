A SHARE Your Mask photo contest was held for youth ages 5-18, who live or go to school in Stonington, North Stonington and Groton. Sponsored by the volunteer community organization S.H.A.R.E./Stonington Helps Area Residents in Emergency, the contest focused on the importance of wearing face masks to protect against spreading COVID-19. And as a fun way to highlight examples of innovative, artistic and effective masks made or worn by local youth. Winners will receive $50 gift cards to spend at local businesses, including Toy Soldier, Mel's Creamery, Stonington Pizza, and Mangos. Three judges selected the winning contest entries: Alicia Dawe, principal of West Vine Street Elementary School and incoming associate principal of Stonington High School; Tim Flanagan, social studies and photography teacher, Stonington Middle School; and Jason Hine, former Mystic Seaport researcher and interpreter, and Discovering Amistad educator. The winning entries were:
Photo 1. Most Creative Mask: Jude and his dog
Photo 2. Best Homemade Mask: Frank and the Darth Vader mask
Photo 3. Total Look: Noopur in her yellow and pink outfit
Photo 4. Team Spirit and Sports: Una and the Stonington Crew mask
Photo 5. Best Selfie/Photograph: Aiden and Camden
Photo 6. Family Photo Category: Avianna, Bryan, Charlotte and Dylan in the 4th of July photo
See the other winning entries at the
To see the winning PSA video by Abby and all the mask entries, visit stoningtonhelps.com/symc-winners or facebook.com/SHAREYourMaskContest
