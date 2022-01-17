Thanks to Betsy Lathrop Baldwin, a member of the Westerly High School class of 1969, we have these photos to share from the show at Boston's Museum of Fine Arts titled "Fabric of a Nation: American Quilt Stories." The exhibition, according to the museum's website, "brings together the only two surviving quilts by artist Harriet Powers, displaying the MFA’s iconic Pictorial quilt (1895–98) alongside the Bible quilt (1885–86), on loan from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, for the first time ever. Powers, who was born into slavery in Athens, Georgia, was known to be an exceptional artist and storyteller. See more in column at left.

