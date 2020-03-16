For the fourth consecutive year, members of the Exeter Grange teamed up with St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Charlestown to collect and donate 918 coats and other articles of warm winter clothing to Camp Street Ministries in Providence. The clothing was handed out to needy families in the city and surrounding areas. Coat drives were held at St. Andrew Lutheran Church on two consecutive Sundays and Exeter Grange members helped deliver a van full of clothing to Providence. Grange members Celeste Spencer,Howard Paster, Carole Paster and Peggy Fish, with volunteers from Camp Street Ministries are in the first photo and grange member Diane Swindlehurst sits with a volunteer from Camp Street Ministries in second photo.

