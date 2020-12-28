For the fifth consecutive year, Exeter Grange donated approximately 900 coats and other articles of warm winter clothing to Camp Street Ministries in Providence, where they will be handed out to needy families. The clothing drive was made possible by donations to Exeter Grange from the public, despite coronavirus concerns. For more information on Camp Street Ministries, call Director Jackie Watson at 401-871-5920.
Shown in photo are Exeter Grange members Howard Paster and Peggy Fish, to left, and Watson, center. Exeter Grange members Carole Paster and Diane Swindlehurst, not shown, also assisted in the clothing delivery.
