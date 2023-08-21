Westerly resident Erin Sullivan was first introduced to PACE/Adult Day Center of Westerly when she was a student at Westerly High School and volunteered to design and paint murals at the center as part of her art class. Now a dietary aide at the center, Sullivan created a mural for the side of the center's building on Union Street in Westerly. The mural — which includes images of landmarks from around the state, took nine months to complete, with Sullivan working about five hours a week on the project.
"PACE is fortunate that Erin found us and we were so fortunate that she chose to work here after graduation," said PACE-Westerly Director Jenn Young. "She brings joy each day to our participants and with this mural that joy is now being shared with all the communities we serve."
Said Sullivan, "What made me excited to work on this painting was getting to illustrate the place I love and where I have grown up. So for me, this this project was about capturing even just a little bit of the beauty of our communities throughout each season. I’m grateful that PACE has rusted me with such a large undertaking.”
The mural was unveiled in July to the center's participants, and remained on site for several weeks before travelling and stopping for a few weeks at each of the PACE sites in Rhode Island, including Newport, East Providence and Woonsocket. A digital rendering of the mural was also used as the cover and throughout the organization's annual report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.