The third annual Flag Day Tattoo at Ender's Island, attended by hundreds of visitors who enjoyed the afternoon of entertainment, food and beverages, featured the St. Edmund's Pipes & Drums, Talcott Mountain Pipes & Drums from West Simsbury, Conn., and the Sailing Masters of 1812 Fife and Drums from Essex. Additional performances by Charlie Zahm, Susan Graham on harp, Celtic Ceol, Mystic Scottish Country Dancers, and the Calithumpians. Photographs courtesy of Mystic resident David J. Kenny.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.