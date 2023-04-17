Fr. Thomas F.X. Hoar, president of St. Edmund’s Retreat and Sacred Art Institute and Edmundite Missions president and CEO, Chad McEachern and Fr. David Cray, superior general of the Society of St. Edmund, greeted dozens of supporters at a donor reception held in person and virtually at Ender's Island Retreat center to honor all who helped with the tornado recovery at the Edmundite Missions, in Selma, Alabama and to present a check, in the amount of $40,000, to support the tornado recovery efforts.
When an EF2 tornado struck the city of Selma, where the missions are headquartered, debris was scattered as high as 16,000 feet into the sky, leveling hundreds of businesses and nearly 1,000 homes. The missions closed for only three hours before Edmundite apostolate, using flashlights and generators, got right back to serving their community.
Fr. Hoar, who helped mobilize the Enders Island community to help, presented the check while McEachern spoke about the continued recovery work and the importance of the support from the Enders community and Fr. David Cray, discussed the importance of collaboration between the Society’s apostolates.
