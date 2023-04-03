Gina Brancato, the assistant branch manager of Navigant Credit Union, made a donation to the Westerly Armory recently during a luncheon with WJAR-TV’s Gene Valicenti.
Valicenti, a five-time Emmy Award winner who grew up in Weehawken, N.J. and attended Fairleigh Dickinson University — who also hosts a popular radio program on WPRO — was introduced by Betty Jo-Cugini Greene of Westerly, his longtime friend, who was instrumental in getting Gene hired at NBC 10 more than 30 years ago.
Greene was introduced by Roberta Mudge Humble, president of the Westerly Armory. Guests enjoyed a luncheon prepared by McQuade’s Marketplace and Reale’s with desserts (special cakes) made by Vesta Bakery.
