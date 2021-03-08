When I asked readers to send us photos of winter flowers recently, the wonderful Dr. Ellen Madison, a longtime reader and faithful Front Porch friend, sent these welcome photos of her winter aconite, which has been blooming since January, and her sweet snowdrops. Many thanks Ellen! A hopeful sign of spring to come!

