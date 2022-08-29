Three-time Olympian Elizabeth Beisel of Saunderstown, a swimmer who competed in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, stopped by J. McLaughlin in Watch Hill recently to greet guests of the store which often hosts local nonprofits.
The shop hosted Swim Across America, which supports cancer research, and donated 15 percent of sales to the organization. Beisel was on hand to greet guests and say hello to the many young swimmers who stopped by to meet were enthralled to meet the woman who brought home two Olympic medals, a silver in the 400m individual medley and a bronze in the 200m backstroke and who, at the 2016 Olympics, was voted by her teammates to serve as captain of the U.S. Olympic Team.
The children also got to hold Beisel's Olympic medals.
