As part of #CleanUpSouthCounty, members of the East Beach Association teamed up with several local land conservation organizations to participate in the 51st anniversary of Earth Day.
The celebration coincided with East Beach Association's 51st anniversary and its ongoing commitment of preserving and enhancing the ecological and recreational value of East Beach in Watch Hill. More than 20 volunteers participated in the clean up, which took place on April 24.
