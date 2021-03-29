Willis "Dusty" Edgecomb, who ran the legendary Dusty's Dairy Bar in Misquamicut for more than 60 years, celebrated in style last week for his 98th birthday with a parade led by members of Westerly's police and fire departments.
"It was outstanding," said Dusty's daughter-in-law, Lori Edgecomb, "He still keeps saying how amazed he is at the whole thing. It was definitely a hit." Happy birthday Dusty!
