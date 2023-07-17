Their goal was to hold a unified sporting event where everyone could be included and members of the Dunns Corners Elementary School's Special Olympics team did just that and then some.
The team met their goal by holding the seventh annual "Special Olympics Field Day" at the school with a focus this year on on activities that involve movement and promote physical fitness.
Team members used a variety of sports equipment — such as balls, beanbags, cones, and hoops — to help build the athletes' balance and coordination. Most importantly they had fun working together.
The team was thankful to Principal Steven Morrone for all the support and encouragement he has given the team and to Tanya Creamer from Special Olympics Rhode Island and every members of the school staff for helping make the day such a success.
