U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse helped kick off “National Reading Week” at Dunns Corners Elementary School in March. The annual event was organized by Library Media Specialist Anne Marie Doyle who invited a number of special guests to read to students throughout the week.
Some of the guest readers included Westerly Town Council President Ed Morrone (Photo 1); Westerly Town Manager Shawn Lacey (2); Rhode Island Sen. Victoria Gu (3); Westerly Assistant Superintendent Alicia Storey (4); Westerly School Committee Chairwoman Diane Chiaradio Bowdy (5); U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (6); Madeline Labriola (7) and Anne Marie Doyle (8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.