From our friend Penny Parsekian, we have this fabulous report from Wilcox Park where, she said, there is "Never a dull moment."
"A duck egg has appeared on the drain," Penny reported, "Now there are three turtles guarding it, or hoping for a big meal."
"The parents were there a few minutes ago but they have flown off, so no incubation has started," Penny said. "A neighbor of mine actually witnessed the egg coming out yesterday."
"Actually a little girl cried out to her mother, 'Mommy that duck is having an egg!" Penny added, "And my neighbor heard her. Wonders never cease!"
