Dr. Becky Woodward of Westerly, who owns a dental practice with her husband, Dr. Adam Kaufman, posted something for the online "Rainbow Hunt," one morning last week, and joined Americans across the country by turning the sidewalk leading up to their office door into a colorful chalk rainbow — a message of hope designed to put a smile upon the face of others during these days of social distancing. If you look closely and you can see Becky's reflection in the window!
Although the office is open only for emergencies, Becky said she and Adam are doing their best to keep upbeat by for their staff and our patients. Nearly every day they post a message to remind them that "we are in this together!" Last Friday Adam posted this Dr. Seuss favorite: "I learned there are troubles of more than one kind. Some come from ahead, others come from behind. But I’ve bought a big bat. I’m all ready, you see. Now my troubles are going to have trouble with me.”
On Saturday, as they drove through Watch Hill, Becky noticed something different about the iconic Chief Ninigret statue — he was wearing a protective face mask! Thoughtfully, Becky stopped to snap a pic, thought of the Front Porch News and kindly, sent it in. Thank you Dr. Becky!
Do you have an uplifting photo to share? Please send to frontporchnews@thewesterlysun.com
