The State Grange Women's Activities Committee held its annual "Grange Baking Contest," in conjunction with State Grange Women's Activities Day, at Exeter Grange Hall recently and named the "Double Butterscotch Cake" as winning recipe.
The judges, shown in front from left to right, are Carolyn Adriano, Tina Lundgren and Janet Taber Coppola.
The winners of the baking contest were: 1st Place (not shown), Julie Brodeur, Richmond Grange; 2nd Place (back left), Peggy Fish, Exeter Grange; 3rd Place (back middle), Dottie Moone, Moosup Valley Grange in Foster; and 4th Place (back right), Kristen Flynn, Perryville Grange.
