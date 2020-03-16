The Jonnycake Center of Westerly received a $3,000 grant from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation to be used for emergency food assistance. The funds, will be used for the center’s Monthly Food Assistance Program, which provides a week’s worth of food to local residents every 30 days, complementing other government programs such as SNAP; the Power Pack Program, which provides meals and supplies to local schoolchildren every weekend of the year; the SPLASH Program which provides breakfast and lunch meals to any child in need in our service area during the summer and the center’s weekly Farmer’s Market which offers free fresh, locally-grown produce for every Wednesday during operating season.
In photo, from left, Jonnycake Center of Westerly Executive Director, Dominion Energy's Senior Community Affairs Representative Nancy Bulkeley and Jonnycake Center of Westerly Development Director Bambi Poppick.
