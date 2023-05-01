Dominick Lombard, of Westerly, shown in the photos, and East Greenwich resident Cayetano Sanchez participated in the 61st annual U.S. Senate Youth Program held in Washington D.C. in March along with 102 other student delegates.

Photos courtesy Jakub Mosur and Erin Lubin. 

Photo 1: Lombard

Photo 2: Lombard

Photo 3: Sanchez and Lombard met with Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse

Photo 4: Lombard, left, walking with fellow students in the program.

Photo 5: Lombard

Photo 6,7,8: Group photos of students in the program

