Westerly's Dominick Lombard, at left with N.J. Sen. Corey Booker, and Cayetano Sanchez of East Greenwich were selected from among the state’s top student leaders to be part of The United States Senate Youth Program. Each delegate will also receive a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate study.
Lombard, a senior at Westerly High School, serves as the Student Body president and Rhode Island youth governor. Public service and community involvement are the centers of his focus. In his role as student representative to the Westerly Public Schools District School Committee, his teachers, administrators, and the state recognized him with the Rhode Island secretary of State Civic Leadership Award as well as the Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Humanities and Social Sciences Rochester Book Award for his public service throughout his community
