The Rhode Island State Grange held a "Degree Day" at the end of Grange Month this past April. It was a day planned by Kelly Riley, state grange membership director, at the Oak Lawn Grange #42 in Cranston when 11 candidates took all four degrees and joined the grange.
State grange officers opened the meeting with Providence County Pomona putting on the first degree with Kent County Pomona doing the second degree. The group broke for a meal catered by Uncle Tony’s Pizza & Pasta Restaurant.
Newport County and Washington County Pomonas performed the third and fourth degrees with the state officers closing the meeting.
