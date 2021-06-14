The late Joseph T. Turo, a former Westerly town manager and town solicitor, known for his dedication to his family — and the town where he was born and raised — was honored recently when family members — including his daughter, Amy, and sons, Joseph, David and John — and friends gathered to not only celebrate him for his many achievements but to dedicate a bench in his honor at Stand up for Animals. SUFA Trustee Larry Hirsch said Joe's family turned out in full force with more than 17 kids and grandkids in attendance along with Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey. Grace White kindly took these photos and sent them to share here on the Front Porch.
Dedicating a bench to Joe Turo at SUFA
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
