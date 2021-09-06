Davis-Standard's largest manufacturing facility in Pawcatuck celebrated 365 days without a lost-time injury accident earlier this summer. The milestone follows the first priority in the company's SURPASS operational system, which is safety. The credit in reaching this milestone goes to the hard work of the fully empowered safety committee, above, and the employees in Pawcatuck, according to Davis-Standard’s COO, Dan Guthrie.
"Empowering all employees to work safely, participate in training sessions, conduct area inspections, sharing global toolbox talk lessons learned, and a continuous desire to put safety first are the major contributors leading to this milestone," said Guthrie.
"Maintaining an injury-free workplace at all of our locations is a top priority," said Mike Newhall, vice president of manufacturing. "The safety manager in Pawcatuck, Ryan Steele, has invested a lot of time and energy into several initiatives that are making a significant difference.”
"This milestone is validation of the Safety Committee’s dedication and the commitment by all of our employees to achieve daily standards of excellence," said Steele. "We will continue to be diligent with the goal of celebrating this milestone at every Davis-Standard manufacturing facility worldwide.”
