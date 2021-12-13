In recognition of Veteran’s Day, Davis-Standard honored 41 veterans with the company by donating to the Stonington Veterans Monument Project. Davis-Standard is contributing $200 per veteran, $8,200 in all.
In addition, each veteran at Davis-Standard received an appreciation gift for their service to our country.
The monument will include the names of all Stonington residents who have served in the armed forces since WWI, encompassing over 7,000 individuals. The granite monument will be located on the grounds of the Stonington police station and will feature etched drawings. Visitors will be able to read the names of all veterans using a smartphone.
For more information about the monument, visit stonington-ct.gov/selectmens-office/pages/stonington-veterans-monument-project.
