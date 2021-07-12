FPNspears

Front Porch reader Barbara LaFrance sent us this photo of her Grandpa Spears's car which was taken in his backyard at 14 Spring St. Barbara, who sent the photo many months ago, is wondering if there are any readers who might be able to identify the year, make and model of the car which was purchased by her granddad at Nardone Motors.

