Darcie L. (Vacca) TeVault graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Education in May with a doctorate's degree in education, specializing in the mind, brain and teaching. TeVault’s research explores the interrelatedness of teacher beliefs and pedagogical knowledge.
TeVault graduated from Westerly High School in 1991; received a Bachelor of Science from Salve Regina University in 1994; and a Masters of Education from Johns Hopkins University in 2017. Tevault is the director of professional development for the Virginia Association of Independent Schools and adjunct faculty at Johns Hopkins University School of Education. TeVault is the daughter of Marilyn Bellesheim of Westerly and Pat Vacca Jr. of Coventry.
