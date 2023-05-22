Nigrelli, Salimeno, Stellitano

Joseph M. Nigrelli Sr., the Dante Society Person of the Year, who will turn 98 in June, left, was celebrated by 97-year-old Dr. Thomas "Tippy" Salimeno and 100-year-old John Stellitano at the society's annual banquet. Thanks to Dr. Danny "Doc" Gaccione for this photo for the ages!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.