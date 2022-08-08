Stephen Morgan, a national croquet champion and a five-time national champion in doubles competition, is sharing his talent at the Ocean House. Morgan is a member of the U.S. international team and is currently ranked as one of the top five players in the nation as well as one of the top 50 players in the world.
Everyone is invited to weekly Thursday “Wine & Wickets” events, when Morgan leads private croquet lessons, as well as taking part in other croquet-based programs from late May to early October.
Croquet equipment is included, and lessons are tailored to individual skill levels. Participants are asked to wear white on the croquet lawn.
PHOTO 1: Lilly Pulitzer store manager Sarah Fromer, of Watch Hill, prepares for a croquet lesson.
PHOTO 2: Stephen Morgan.
PHOTO 3: A stylish couple takes lessons.
