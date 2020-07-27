The Westerly Community Credit Union donated $10,000 to the South County Health COVID-19 Relief Fund recently, which will help South County Health offset significant unbudgeted COVID-19 expenses, such as converting patient rooms to negative pressure rooms that meet infection control requirement for COVID-19 patients and supplying PPE equipment desperately needed by front line workers to keep patients and people who are caring for them, safe.
Pictured are, from left, Westerly Community Credit Union President & CEO Stephen J. White, William Quirk, a member of the credit union board of directors; Aaron Robinson, president & CEO, South County Health; and Christine Foisy- interim vice president of development, South County Health.
