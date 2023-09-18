From Left, Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen, Trudy Coxe and Keith Stokes at Trinity Repertory Company’s 24th Pell Awards Gala held at WaterFire Arts Center in Providence.
Danson and Steenburgen received 2023 Pell Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts while Coxe, Preservation Society of Newport County CEO, one of four Rhode Island residents honored during the gala, received the Pell Award for Outstanding Leadership in the Arts. Stokes, a member of the preservation society’s board of trustees and a noted Newport historian, introduced Coxe at the gala.
Other honorees included the artist and creator of WaterFire, Barnaby Evans, and Rhode Island Latino Arts founder Marta V. Martínez, who each received a Rhode Island Pell Award for Excellence in the Arts; and former Trinity Rep board chair Suzanne Magaziner, who was recognized with the Charles Sullivan Award for Distinguished Service in the Arts.
“I have been to several Pell Award ceremonies in the past, and I can honestly tell you I never thought I would end up on the stage receiving a Pell Award, so this is a really special night for me,” said Coxe, noting the importance of her long relationship with the late Sen. Pell, who hosted numerous fundraising parties for Save The Bay when Coxe was running that organization. “I will always be grateful [to him]. More recently, there is not a day of the week I don’t think of him. My office is Sen. Pell’s childhood bedroom.”
Coxe also recalled working with Danson when he visited Save The Bay to gain insights into activism and advocacy after founding the American Oceans Campaign.
Coxe was lauded for her leadership raising millions of dollars for preservation of the mansions; launching an aggressive plan to ensure the long-term conservation of the houses; achieving re-accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums – fewer than 900 of the 35,000 museums in the U.S. are accredited; establishing a fellows program for emerging scholars; initiating a vibrant exhibition program and converting the second floor of Rosecliff into museum exhibition space; and organically growing the organization’s membership from 3,800 to 48,000 supporters.
