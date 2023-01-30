The Cove Restaurant in Charlestown donated all the penne for Charlestown Elementary School's pasta dinner fundraiser. The act of kindness continues the legacy of perseverance and dedication to community that Travis Justice and his sister Marisa Mara, learned from their mother Robin, who opened the local restaurant 22 years ago and sadly passed away in June.
Shown are, from left, Justice and Mara with Charlestown Elementary PTO Treasurer Gail Smith.
