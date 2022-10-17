Elizabeth Cook-Martin, Hopkinton town clerk, received the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns’ Excellence in Municipal Government Award. Cook-Martin was recognized for over 30 years of service to the town of Hopkinton as town clerk.
Photo: From left, North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi, Hopkinton Town Manager Brian Rosso, Cook-Martin, and Ernie Almonte, league executive director.
