Spelling Bee champs

Students in grades 4, 5 and 6 at North Stonington Elementary School participated in the sixth annual Spelling Bee. Fifth-graders  Idabel Timmons and Bronson Balestracci  placed second and third respectively in the schoolwide contest. Fourth-grader Elsie Charles took home first place and then went on to place 25th at the Connecticut State Spelling Bee, which was held in March at the University of St. Joseph. Congratulations to all spellers!

nbfusaro@thewesterlysun.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.