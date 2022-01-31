"Big Papi" David Ortiz, the newest member of baseball’s Hall of Fame, has always been a Front Porch favorite. In light of his latest honor from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, we thought we'd take a look back of some of the photos we've shared of Big Papi over the years, courtesy of Foxwoods Resort Casino.

nbfusaro@thewesterlysun.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.