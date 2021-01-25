Dr. Katie Duhamel, left, and her husband, Jack Duhamel, celebrated a remarkable and exciting milestone recently. Dr. Katie, holding the Duhamel's dog, Buster, in the photo, was issued her "Green Card" last week after a long and hurdle-laden journey.
Although Katie and Jack have been married for more than two years now, it took a while for her to receive the card which is officially called a "Permanent Resident Card." Jack, the eldest son of Aggie (McErlean) Duhamel and Westerly Town Councilor Chris Duhamel, met Katie, a British-born physician and daughter of Christine Gordon, of London, while he was working in Manhattan where he lived for many years. The couple moved to the community several months ago after finding their perfect home in the Stonington Borough.
